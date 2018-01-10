War on plastic waste to play central role in UK's environment strategy

The Government will tomorrow unveil its plans to tackle a "throwaway culture", with proposals likely to include an extension of the 5p plastic bag charge and a plastic bottle return scheme.

Theresa May and Defra Secretary Michael Gove will unveil the Government’s much-anticipated 25-year Environment Plan on Thursday (11 January).

Government sources have confirmed that it will consult on the extension 5p charge on single-use carrier bags, which has seen almost a 90% fall in usage since its launch in 2015. Currently firms employing less than 250 people are exempt from imposing the charge.

Meanwhile, national media reports suggest that a plastic bottle deposit scheme will be introduced, enabling shoppers to receive 5p for every returned bottle.

Defra has consulted on how the UK could mirror the success of deposit return projects in Scandinavian countries such as Denmark, where recycling rates of containers are now above 90%.

After cabinet members were briefed on these plans at No.10 yesterday, the PM’s official spokesperson said the Government had "a clear belief in conserving what is good and standing up against the profligate use of resources, whether that is public money or natural resources”.

Gove, who arrived at the cabinet meeting with a reusable coffee cup in hand, told colleagues he would tackle the “throwaway culture that plastics capsulate” through the 25-year plan.

And now Michael Gove leaves Downing Street, you've guessed it, still holding his new reusable coffee cup pic.twitter.com/LaV0JRWLVT — Elliot Wagland (@elliotwagland) January 9, 2018



‘Clear message’

The plan will map out various pledges to improve specific areas of the environment including water, natural capital, air quality and resource efficiency.

It is understood that plans to standardise recycling policy and reduce the amount of plastics used by retailers will be unveiled.

Green campaigners will hope the document takes on board the Environmental Audit Committee’s recommendation for a 25p “latte levy” to be placed on all disposable cups.

The plan could also include the introduction of a tax system reduce the amount of single-use plastic waste created by containers such as packaging and polystyrene takeaway boxes, first proposed in the Chancellor’s November Budget.

Tomorrow will make the PM’s first major environmental speech, which her spokesperson said would send a “clear message to the public about the Government's commitment to be the first generation to leave the natural environment in a better state than it inherited”.

George Ogleby