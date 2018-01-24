Sustainability Leaders Awards 2018: Winners revealed at glittering ceremony

02, Adnams, Co-op and Royal Mail were among the big winners of edie's 2018 Sustainability Leaders Awards, announced at an awards ceremony in London on Wednesday evening (24 January).

The great and the good of sustainable business descended upon the London Hilton on Park Lane for last night's Awards, which celebrate excellence from across the green economy.

After a record-breaking year of entries, 130 shortlisted finalists were whittled down by our esteemed panel of judges to 17 separate winners, with categories ranging from energy, waste and water management through to employee engagement and behaviour change, and sustainable transport and travel.

Opening the Awards, edie editor Luke Nicholls said: "During these times of uncertainty, challenge and controversy, it is crucial that we tell our sustainability success stories to more people, louder and prouder than ever before.

"We must take every opportunity to emphasise the urgency of our work and underline that this is how we do business. A greener economy can deliver, clean technologies can work, and sustainability and profitability can go hand-in-hand – as evidenced by all of our 2018 Sustainability Leaders Awards finalists."

Big winners

Catering company BaxterStorey took home the coveted Sustainable Business of the Year award, with judges praising the firm's proactive approach to finding innovative, sustainable solutions that could transform the entire foodservice industy.

The Royal Mail Group and Virgin Atlantic also took top honours on the night, winning the Carbon Management and Employee Engagement and Behaviour Change categories respectively. Meanwhile, while British retailer Co-op took home the award for Sustainability Reporting.

In the three people categories, Thai Union Group’s sustainability leader Dr Darian McBain won the Sustainability Leader award; Benedict Orchard from Adnams scooped the Sustainability/CSR Manager of the Year award; and Pets at Home’s James Kokiet was crowned the Energy Institute Energy Manager of the Year.

Sustainability Leaders Awards 2018 - The winners

Energy Manager of the Year - James Kokiet, Pets at Home

Employee Engagement and Behaviour Change - Virgin Atlantic

Sustainable Supply Chains - TerraCycle, P&G and SUEZ

Sustainability Reporting - Co-op (Highly Commended – The Crown Estate)

Energy Management - Brau Union Österreich AG

Recycling & Resources - The Coal Authority

Waste Management and Reduction - G&P Group Holdings

Carbon Management - Royal Mail Group

Sustainable Building - UBS

CSR, charity and community initiative - O2, National Youth Agency and Our Bright Future

Sustainability/CSR Manager of the Year - Benedict Orchard, Adnams

Water Management - Wessex Water

Sustainability Product Innovation - Encore Systems

Sustainability Innovation: Standards, Systems and Software - HH Global

Consultancy of the Year – Verco (Highly Commended – Given London)

Sustainable Business of the Year - BaxterStorey

Sustainability Leader - Dr Darian McBain, Thai Union Group

Congratulations to all of this year's winners and finalists! A full winners report will be made available to view on this page shortly...

edie staff