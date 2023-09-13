Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

The 2023 BMW PGA Championship takes place at Wentworth Club, Surrey, from 14-17 September. As part of broadcast agreements between European Tour Productions, which produces the live coverage for DP World Tour events around the world, televised coverage will be powered by green hydrogen.

European Tour Productions, the DP World Tour’s in-house production company, and its exclusive production and distribution partner, IMG, are working with UK-based clean energy company, GeoPura, to supply two hydrogen-powered generators (HPUs) that will be positioned on the fairway of the 6th hole at Wentworth Club.

It is estimated that the HPUs will save more than 16 tonnes of CO2 compared to last year’s tournament by swapping out diesel generators.

For the first time, golf buggies used at the tournament will also be recharged using electricity generated via hydrogen.

European Tour Productions’ managing director Richard Bunn said: “We are always on the look out for new technologies that will us get to net zero carbon by 2040. Hydrogen is the future of power distribution and has the added benefit of being more resilient than diesel units because they have fewer moving parts.

“Taking this leap, a first for our industry, at such a high-profile Rolex Series tournament is a big statement. This is just the start, and the plan is to roll-out hydrogen power across multiple tournaments in 2024. We also want to share what we have learnt with our industry peers, as tackling the climate emergency must be a collective effort.”

European Tour Productions produces the live coverage for DP World Tour events around the world, and works with mainstream media brands including NBC and Sky Sports on the coverage.

The latest innovation builds into DP World Tour’s Green Drive initiative, which features a headline goal to become the first professional golf Tour to commit to being fully net-zero carbon by 2040.

DP World Tour is currently trialling remote productions to reduce emissions. Already, five tournaments on the 2023 schedule have been produced remotely at Stockley Park in the UK, which is powered by 100% renewables. By reducing the need for staff to travel to tournaments, each remote production has saved approximately 87 tonnes of CO2.