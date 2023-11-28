Register now for our post-COP28 debrief webinar

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

The webinar will take place from 11am – 12pm GMT on 13 December and will deliver a thought-provoking panel discussion featuring a variety of corporate climate leaders and NGOs, to summarise what happened at COP and what it means moving forward.

COP28 is taking place in Dubai from 30 November and is scheduled to conclude on 12 December.

The summit is expected to attract more than 60,000 people and is a potential tipping point for climate action. Further commitments and pledges at the conference could energise sluggish progress towards meeting the aims of the Paris Agreement, but with the likes of the UK failing to draw up policies aligned to a net-zero future, weakened action and renegading nations could put global climate efforts at risk.

COP28 is focused on transition from ambition to action, with a dedicated Action Agenda set up to act as a framework for global negotiations for politicians and world leaders. That’s not to say that COP28 won’t have implications for businesses – quite the opposite in fact.

With the dust still settling on discussions in the UAE, this webinar will bring together sustainability leaders and climate experts to share their thoughts on whether COP28 was a success and what, if anything, has change for corporate climate action.

Registrants for this webinar will get access to a recording of the session. Full details of the session are as follows:

The Big COP28 Q&A: What’s next for corporate climate action?

Was COP28 a success?

Looking ahead to 2024: What are the corporate priorities?

How can businesses advocate and lobby for ambitious climate action and policies?

Chair

Sarah George, Deputy Editor, edie

Speakers

To be announced in the coming days.