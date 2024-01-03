Registration open for edie’s free online sustainability reporting and communications sessions

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

The way sustainability and net-zero progress are reported and communicated has radically changed. Changing regulations and standardisation is making for an increasingly complex non-financial reporting landscape. Meanwhile, investors, customers and society are applying increasing pressure on businesses to present sustainability data in coherent, engaging formats which avoid greenwashing.

edie’s ENGAGE 2024 online event effectively combines three webinars into a single afternoon, with each session taking a particular format. The first will take the form of an audience-led Q&A; the second will be a series of quick-fire case studies; and the third will take a ‘masterclass’ format.

Registrants will get access to all three webinar sessions on the day. Full details of the three Sustainability Reporting and Communications Sessions are as follows:

13:00-13:45

1) The Disclosure digest Q&A: Shaping your disclosure strategy in 2023

Our first session looks ahead to 2024 and the plethora of new disclosure requirements facing corporates. This Q&A live discussion panel will also look at how businesses can better disclose data in order to articulate their sustainability journeys.

Mandatory climate disclosure: Are you prepared?

TCFD, TPT: How to think long-term about your climate goals

Reporting frameworks and standards: How the landscape is changing

Data collection and dissemination: Top tips to drive meaningful change

14:00-15:00

2) The anti-greenwash Hour: Best-practice case studies to corporate engagement

Our second session offers up a series of never-before-seen, quick-fire case studies, hearing from some of the organisations that are unleashing the power of purpose to engage key stakeholders, spark behaviour change and drive meaningful change – all while avoiding greenwash and making their claims stand out.

Discussion points:

From greenwash to greenhush: Striking the right balance with your sustainability communications

Building stronger relationships through transparency

Taking a purpose-led approach to your reporting and communications, and measuring the impacts

15:15-16:00

3) 45-minute masterclass: Top tips to collecting and utilising meaningful data

Our third and final session will equip you with specific tools and practical techniques to collect sustainability data and present it in ways that maximise engagement and impacts. From data collection systems to reporting standards and assurance – this masterclass-style session has it covered.

Discussion points:

Data collection: Cutting through the complexity

Identifying the hotspots for action

Trust and transparency: Driving meaningful engagement in the age of disinformation

