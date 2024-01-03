Registration open for edie’s free online sustainability reporting and communications sessions
edie is kicking off the New Year by hosting an afternoon of online webinars and events on Thursday 25 January, all focused on improve corporate approaches to reporting, disclosure, communications and engagement.
The way sustainability and net-zero progress are reported and communicated has radically changed. Changing regulations and standardisation is making for an increasingly complex non-financial reporting landscape. Meanwhile, investors, customers and society are applying increasing pressure on businesses to present sustainability data in coherent, engaging formats which avoid greenwashing.
edie’s ENGAGE 2024 online event effectively combines three webinars into a single afternoon, with each session taking a particular format. The first will take the form of an audience-led Q&A; the second will be a series of quick-fire case studies; and the third will take a ‘masterclass’ format.
Speakers will be announced in due course. If you are interested in presenting in any of the sessions please email mattmace@fav-house.com.
Registrants will get access to all three webinar sessions on the day. Full details of the three Sustainability Reporting and Communications Sessions are as follows:
13:00-13:45
1) The Disclosure digest Q&A: Shaping your disclosure strategy in 2023
Our first session looks ahead to 2024 and the plethora of new disclosure requirements facing corporates. This Q&A live discussion panel will also look at how businesses can better disclose data in order to articulate their sustainability journeys.
- Mandatory climate disclosure: Are you prepared?
- TCFD, TPT: How to think long-term about your climate goals
- Reporting frameworks and standards: How the landscape is changing
- Data collection and dissemination: Top tips to drive meaningful change
14:00-15:00
2) The anti-greenwash Hour: Best-practice case studies to corporate engagement
Our second session offers up a series of never-before-seen, quick-fire case studies, hearing from some of the organisations that are unleashing the power of purpose to engage key stakeholders, spark behaviour change and drive meaningful change – all while avoiding greenwash and making their claims stand out.
Discussion points:
- From greenwash to greenhush: Striking the right balance with your sustainability communications
- Building stronger relationships through transparency
- Taking a purpose-led approach to your reporting and communications, and measuring the impacts
15:15-16:00
3) 45-minute masterclass: Top tips to collecting and utilising meaningful data
Our third and final session will equip you with specific tools and practical techniques to collect sustainability data and present it in ways that maximise engagement and impacts. From data collection systems to reporting standards and assurance – this masterclass-style session has it covered.
Discussion points:
- Data collection: Cutting through the complexity
- Identifying the hotspots for action
- Trust and transparency: Driving meaningful engagement in the age of disinformation
