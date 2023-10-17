Report: Green hiring soars six-fold in four years

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

This is based on the recent Hiring Trends Index report, a quarterly survey of 1,011 human resources (HR) decision-makers conducted by Totaljobs.

The report highlights that job descriptions across various industries now feature sustainability-related phrases more often. Common terms found in these job descriptions include climate change, corporate social responsibility, sustainability, carbon footprint, carbon neutral, and sustainable.

More than one-fifth (23%) of businesses are actively expanding their workforce with new “green roles” to address the surge in demand. Among larger corporations, this proportion increases to more than two-fifths (43%).

Totaljobs’s European labour market economist Julius Probst said: ‘‘Environmental policy is a roadmap for businesses and investors looking to embrace sustainability. Therefore, the Prime Minister’s recent announcements on net-zero targets and policy changes might impact upcoming business decisions.

“However, despite this, it’s evident that the UK’s low carbon and renewable energy sector will sustain its growth, making sustainability a pivotal aspect for attracting talent.”

Promisingly, despite the Prime Minister arguing that sustainability action is an additional upfront cost, 40% of the businesses surveyed said they had seen improved financial performance by improving their environmental performance.

Changing attitudes towards corporate sustainability

The research also demonstrates a desire for eco-engaged employees within the workforce. A majority (82%) of employees express an expectation that their employers should address climate change.

The report notes that sustainability has evolved into a shared expectation among workers of all age groups.

Nearly 60% of Millennials say that they would avoid applying for jobs at companies that produce environmentally harmful products, and almost half of them are actively seeking opportunities with sustainable employers.

A majority (90%) of employees believe their employers have a responsibility to contribute to environmental causes and would welcome sustainability-related restrictions, such as conducting business trips exclusively by train and implementing printing quotas.

Employees have grown more vocal in urging their employers to increase their efforts in addressing climate change, with one in three (36%) businesses admitting to receiving feedback from their workforce on their climate initiatives.

Furthermore, the report highlights that working for a sustainable business is a key motivator for employees, as four in five candidates express higher job satisfaction when associated with a sustainable employer.

Totaljobs’ Probst added: “For employers facing difficulties in sourcing talent within competitive timelines, showcasing your sustainability initiatives isn’t just a tool to enhance your employer branding; it’s a compelling incentive for candidates to seriously consider your organisation.”