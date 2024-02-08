Accelerate the Transformation: edie’s flagship climate action event heading for a sellout

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

Taking place at the state-of-the-art 133 Houndsditch in London on 20-21 March 2024, edie 24 will unite over 700 business leaders, ESG professionals, communications experts and campaigners for “the complete climate action experience”, with a particular focus on delivering up clear, actionable takeaways.

It was this week revealed that renowned climate scientist Professor Jim Skea had joined the event’s line-up of 100+ high-profile speakers which also includes the likes of Climate Change Committee CEO Chris Stark, Co-Head of the Transition Plans Taskforce Kate Levick, and Wildlife TV Presenter Chris Packham.

Features and benefits

The event builds on the success of edie 23, which was named Event of the Year at the Conference & Events Awards after 92% of businesses reported a direct, positive impact on their sustainability and net-zero strategy as a result of attending.

Held over two floors, edie 24 will offer up two full days of keynotes, panels, best-practice case studies and audience-led discussions across three themed stages – Strategy, Net-Zero and Action.

Standing out from the crowd of sustainability and climate events are edie 24’s personalised event features and benefits, including a choice of net-zero and non-financial reporting advisory hubs, a dedicated Mental Health & Wellbeing Zone, and a series of “edie extra” sofa discussions.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to solve business-critical sustainability challenges with peers in a choice of eight co-creative workshops, and take part in more than six hours of open networking – including a facilitated speed networking area.

Crucially, all of this content is officially “CPD Certified”, with delegates able to allocate the time out of office towards Continuing Professional Development credits. All delegates are also sent a “post-event action plan” report, summarising all of the key outputs and practical takeaways from across the two days.

Who attends

With the concept of sustainability continuing to evolve beyond a single job function, edie 24 has been designed to appeal to a much wider set of professionals working across the green economy.

As such, more than 700 business leaders, board-level executives, sustainability, ESG and net-zero decision-makers, finance, communications and procurement experts, NGOs, academia, consultants, tech providers, entrepreneurs and more are expected to attend the event – with tickets expected to sell out.

Don’t miss out! Secure your place at edie 24

edie 24 will take place at the 133 Houndsditch conference venue in central London on 20-21 March 2024. Tickets for the event are available now on an individual, group and sharing basis

Places for edie’s flagship event of the year are limited and it is expected to sell out. edie users are therefore encouraged to book ahead of time to secure their place. Find out more about the event here and secure your place here.