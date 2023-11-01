Speaker line-up confirmed for edie’s Net-Zero online action sessions

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

As part of Net-Zero November, edie’s Net-Zero Carbon Action Sessions offer up an afternoon of live, interactive webinar presentations and discussions – all dedicated to giving businesses the tools and insights to accelerate progress on net-zero targets in ways that are transparent and aligned with the latest standards.

Taking place on Wednesday 22 November 2023, this premium online event effectively combines four edie webinars into a single afternoon, with each webinar session taking a particular focus and format. The first session will be a Q&A-style net-zero debate; the second will be a series of back-to-back best practice case studies; the third will focus on delivering a robust net-zero Transition Plan; and the fourth will explore how to adopt smart grid technologies.

Registrants for this online event will get access to all four sessions on the day.

—-CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR THE NET-ZERO ACTION SESSIONS—-

Full details of the four webinar sessions are as follows:

1) The Big Net-Zero Debate: Are businesses ready to switch from ambition to accountability? (13:00 – 13:45)

Kicking off our Net-Zero Action Sessions, a selection of business leaders and climate experts will discuss the ongoing external challenges facing the net-zero movement – from policy woes to greenwashing fears – breaking down ways that businesses can move out of the ‘ambition’ phase and start being held accountable for progress.

Chair

Sarah George, Deputy Editor, edie

Speakers

Tessa Ferry , Race to Zero Lead, UN High Level Climate Champions

, Race to Zero Lead, Duncan Oswald , Climate Science Lead, Sage Earth

, Climate Science Lead, Thea Sherer , Director of Sustainability, Springer Nature

, Director of Sustainability, Alastair Child, Chief Sustainability Officer, Mars Wrigley

Discussion Points

Can net-zero be delivered in the current political climate?

Examining the SBTi and The UN High Level Expert Group’s latest advice

How accountability and action can negate net-zero greenwashing

2) Best practice case studies: Moving from ambition into action with your decarbonisation strategy (14:00 – 15:00)

Our second session of the afternoon will see hand-picked selection of businesses deliver short, action-focused case study presentations on how they are shaping their net-zero strategies and progressing towards net-zero targets – from efficiency upgrades and supplier engagement programmes to staff engagement and behaviour change.

Chair

Sarah George, Deputy Editor, edie

Speakers

Julia Giannini , Head of Environment and Climate Action, Bupa

, Head of Environment and Climate Action, Miles Durrant , Head of Environment & Climate Strategy, Royal Mail

, Head of Environment & Climate Strategy, Ghinwa Chammas, Director of Group Sustainability, BSI

Discussion Points

Developing your net-zero strategy: Top tips for success

How to create shared responsibility for decarbonisation across the business

Engaging suppliers on the road to net-zero

3) 45-minute masterclass: How to set a net-zero transition plan (15:15 – 16:00)

Our third Net-Zero Action Session will help organisations explore the range of strategies and solutions that can be set up to create a transparent and ambitious net-zero Transition Plan that outlines steps toward net-zero.

Chair

Matt Mace, Content Editor, edie

Speakers

Jacques Morris , Team Lead, Transition Plan Taskforce Secretariat

, Team Lead, Elinor Kershaw, Principal ESG and Net-Zero Consultant, JRP Solutions

Discussion Points

Transition Plans: How do they work?

How will the TPT shape corporate disclosure?

Using emissions data to inform and shape your decarbonisation strategy

4) 45-minute masterclass: How to transition to smart, flexible energy systems (16:00 – 16:45)

Our fourth and final session of the afternoon is a critical one; breaking down the latest drivers, challenges and opportunities for businesses when it comes to transitioning to a smarter, more flexible energy system – from on-site generation and battery storage through to demand-response and smart technologies.

Chair

Matt Mace, Content Editor, edie

Speakers

Representative TBC, E.ON

Discussion points

Understanding the role of smart grids and flexible energy technologies in achieving net-zero

Identifying which technologies and systems are most viable for your business

Utilising demand-response mechanisms to increase resilience and cut costs in the midst of the energy prices crisis