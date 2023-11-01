Speaker line-up confirmed for edie’s Net-Zero online action sessions
Sustainability and climate experts from the UN High-Level Champions, the Transition Plan Taskforce, Bupa, Royal Mail and more will all be speaking during an afternoon on online webinars, dedicated to driving corporate action on net-zero.
As part of Net-Zero November, edie’s Net-Zero Carbon Action Sessions offer up an afternoon of live, interactive webinar presentations and discussions – all dedicated to giving businesses the tools and insights to accelerate progress on net-zero targets in ways that are transparent and aligned with the latest standards.
Taking place on Wednesday 22 November 2023, this premium online event effectively combines four edie webinars into a single afternoon, with each webinar session taking a particular focus and format. The first session will be a Q&A-style net-zero debate; the second will be a series of back-to-back best practice case studies; the third will focus on delivering a robust net-zero Transition Plan; and the fourth will explore how to adopt smart grid technologies.
Registrants for this online event will get access to all four sessions on the day.
Full details of the four webinar sessions are as follows:
1) The Big Net-Zero Debate: Are businesses ready to switch from ambition to accountability? (13:00 – 13:45)
Kicking off our Net-Zero Action Sessions, a selection of business leaders and climate experts will discuss the ongoing external challenges facing the net-zero movement – from policy woes to greenwashing fears – breaking down ways that businesses can move out of the ‘ambition’ phase and start being held accountable for progress.
Chair
- Sarah George, Deputy Editor, edie
Speakers
- Tessa Ferry, Race to Zero Lead, UN High Level Climate Champions
- Duncan Oswald, Climate Science Lead, Sage Earth
- Thea Sherer, Director of Sustainability, Springer Nature
- Alastair Child, Chief Sustainability Officer, Mars Wrigley
Discussion Points
- Can net-zero be delivered in the current political climate?
- Examining the SBTi and The UN High Level Expert Group’s latest advice
- How accountability and action can negate net-zero greenwashing
2) Best practice case studies: Moving from ambition into action with your decarbonisation strategy (14:00 – 15:00)
Our second session of the afternoon will see hand-picked selection of businesses deliver short, action-focused case study presentations on how they are shaping their net-zero strategies and progressing towards net-zero targets – from efficiency upgrades and supplier engagement programmes to staff engagement and behaviour change.
Chair
- Sarah George, Deputy Editor, edie
Speakers
- Julia Giannini, Head of Environment and Climate Action, Bupa
- Miles Durrant, Head of Environment & Climate Strategy, Royal Mail
- Ghinwa Chammas, Director of Group Sustainability, BSI
Discussion Points
- Developing your net-zero strategy: Top tips for success
- How to create shared responsibility for decarbonisation across the business
- Engaging suppliers on the road to net-zero
3) 45-minute masterclass: How to set a net-zero transition plan (15:15 – 16:00)
Our third Net-Zero Action Session will help organisations explore the range of strategies and solutions that can be set up to create a transparent and ambitious net-zero Transition Plan that outlines steps toward net-zero.
Chair
- Matt Mace, Content Editor, edie
Speakers
- Jacques Morris, Team Lead, Transition Plan Taskforce Secretariat
- Elinor Kershaw, Principal ESG and Net-Zero Consultant, JRP Solutions
Discussion Points
- Transition Plans: How do they work?
- How will the TPT shape corporate disclosure?
- Using emissions data to inform and shape your decarbonisation strategy
4) 45-minute masterclass: How to transition to smart, flexible energy systems (16:00 – 16:45)
Our fourth and final session of the afternoon is a critical one; breaking down the latest drivers, challenges and opportunities for businesses when it comes to transitioning to a smarter, more flexible energy system – from on-site generation and battery storage through to demand-response and smart technologies.
Chair
- Matt Mace, Content Editor, edie
Speakers
- Representative TBC, E.ON
Discussion points
- Understanding the role of smart grids and flexible energy technologies in achieving net-zero
- Identifying which technologies and systems are most viable for your business
- Utilising demand-response mechanisms to increase resilience and cut costs in the midst of the energy prices crisis
