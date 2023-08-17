BSI and CISL join forces for sustainable start-up scheme

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

Six diverse start-ups have been chosen to accelerate solutions to these sustainability challenges.

Starting this summer, the programme will feature start-ups like Gentian, monitoring biodiversity; HACE, tracking modern slavery; and SkenarioLabs, optimising energy-efficient building portfolios.

The other programmes include CarbonBright’s AI-driven life cycle assessment automation, iov42’s traceability tools, and TEXpert AI aiding diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts.

BSI’s chief commercial officer Harold Pradal said: “It’s fantastic to have such a diverse and dynamic list of start-ups on board for our inaugural programme at BSI’s Sustainability Innovation Lab.

“Supporting individuals and organisations pioneering creative solutions to the pressing questions of our day, from modern slavery to conserving nature, can help accelerate progress towards a sustainable world.”

The programme will support innovative start-ups and SMEs by offering business assistance, networking, and mentorship.

Participants will have the opportunity to co-create and test solutions through the BSI Sustainability Innovation Lab, while using resources from BSI and CISL and collaborating on sustainability challenges and testing ideas with clients and stakeholders.

The program will also feature talks from external speakers, including Walter Stahel, founder of the Product Life Institute, who coined the term circular economy in 1982.

This initiative follows the opening of BSI’s lab in Cambridge last year, aiming to transform business models and drive collaboration for societal impact at CISL’s headquarters.

CISL’s senior director of sustainable innovation and entrepreneurship Sam Laakkonen said: “I’ve had a few conversations with the founders and have been extremely impressed by the diversity of technology deployed to address trust in sustainability issues.

“They cover the full range of CISL’s three impact lenses; future place, future lives and future economy, which perfectly complements all our other activities and initiatives. I am extremely interested to see the progress these teams will be making over the coming months, as well as the outcomes of the piloting part of the programme.”

