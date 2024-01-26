Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

The Sustainability Communications and Disclosure Handbook has been published by edie and sponsored by UL Solutions as part of edie’s ENGAGEMENT Week 2024 – our annual editorial campaign designed to inform and inspire sustainability, reporting and communications professionals at organisations of all sizes and sectors.

The handbook explores how businesses of all sizes and sectors can be clearer in their sustainability-related marketing, engagement and communications, outlining how they can better use language in a manner that engages key stakeholders. This will help them build trust, gain credibility, increase transparency and leverage behaviour change.

There are ‘top tips’ on the art of storytelling for customers, investors, board members and suppliers.

And, with a raft of new reporting and disclosure requirements on the horizon, this handbook also provides a snapshot of what’s to come. It additionally details other key voluntary standards, frameworks and certification options.

This report includes an exclusive viewpoint from UL Solutions’ senior product manager Tom Caldicott, who writes: “The move towards mandatory environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting has been a long time coming.

“Companies can expect a constant flow of regulatory action as international bodies unify over mandatory ESG reporting standards, requirements and scoping.”