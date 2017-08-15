Holland and Barrett capitalises on water retail competition with new supply deal

Health food retailer Holland and Barrett has brought hundreds of its UK sites under one contract for water retail services, after striking a new three-year deal with Anglian Water Business.

The new contract, which was agreed upon following the opening of water retail competition in England, will include 455 Holland and Barrett sites initially. This will increase to 650 locations over the contract term.

Anglian Water Business already supplies retail services to Holland and Barrett sites in Scotland and the Anglian region. The company has chosen to consolidate all its water and wastewater contracts in England and Scotland with a single supplier across its store, warehouse and office locations. The new deal is expected to provide immediate cost savings for Holland and Barrett.

Holland and Barrett’s Steve Lowe said: “We have seen the benefits of Anglian Water Business’ proactive approach across our sites in Scotland and the Anglian region. It was clear that Anglian Water Business could offer us proven high service standards while providing both immediate and long-term savings and we look forward to a smooth transition.”

Anglian Water Business national account manager Simon Belton added: "The existing sites we look after for Holland and Barrett already benefit from ‘active water management’ – our proactive monitoring service that identifies opportunities for improvement and helps our customers reduce their bills by driving down water consumption and avoiding waste,” said A.

“By consolidating its sites under a single contract, Holland and Barrett can roll this approach out across its estates. We will monitor and analyse the consumption across all branches in England and Scotland, making recommendations for reducing usage in order to deliver substantial and sustainable savings for the customer.”

Last month, Anglian Water Business was appointed to provide water retail services to the UK’s largest private gym operator – Pure Gym . The three-year contract involves all of the company’s 180 sites across England and Scotland, and will also include any new sites added to the portfolio during that period.

Anglian Water Business supplies more than 160,000 businesses and public sector bodies across the UK. In March, the company announced a joint venture agreement with NWG Business , to create a new water retailer – Wave. The joint venture was approved by the Competition and Markets Authority earlier this month.

In related news, it has been confirmed today (15 August) that three UK airports have signed three-year water retail deals with Scottish retailer Business Stream.

AGS Airports – which incorporates Glasgow Airport – Aberdeen International Airport and Southampton Airport have all chosen Business Stream to provide their water and wastewater retail services.

The two Scottish airports are renewing their contracts, while Southampton Airport is a new contract following the opening of the English retail water market in April.

Glasgow Airport’s new arrangement will involve the installation of automated meter readings to track water consumption, and leak detection surveys to help reduce the its water use.

Lois Vallely

This article appeared first on edie's sister title, Utility Week