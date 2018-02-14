ESOS Phase 2: edie launches free business guide to compliance

Organisations that qualify for the UK Government's Energy Savings Opportunity Scheme (ESOS) now have access to a comprehensive 'edie explains' guide which breaks down all of the key information required to comply with the Scheme.

The nine-page edie Explains: ESOS Phase 2 guide, produced in association with Schneider Electric, provides an in-depth summary of the Scheme, which requires mandatory business energy audits to be carried out every four years.

ESOS, which is administered by the Environment Agency, affects organisations that employ at least 250 people, or have an annual turnover in excess of €50m (approx. £39m) and a balance sheet in excess of €43m (approx. £33.5m).

ESOS operates in four-yearly compliance phases. Qualifying organisations should have complied for ESOS Phase 1 by 29 January 2016. Phase 2 of the Scheme is now in effect, and qualifying organisations must meet the Phase 2 compliance date of 5 December 2019.

So, how successful was ESOS Phase 1? What must an organisation to to comply with Phase 2? And how can the 'Opportunity' in ESOS be realised? The edie explains guide answers all of these questions and more to help energy and sustainability professionals understand exactly what they need to do before, during and after the ESOS Phase 2 compliance process.

The edie explains guide also incorporates a number of 'top tips' on ESOS Phase 2 compliance, and concludes with a two expert viewpoints and a real-life ESOS case study provided by Schneider Electric.

'Untapped potential'

Quoted within the guide is Paul Wrighton, director for north-west Europe and the Nordics for Schneider Electric Energy and Sustainability Services. Wrighton explains that the main barriers to ESOS success are often organisational, not technical.

"The good news is that there are great efficiency business cases still to unlock," Wrighton states. "From the evaluation of client audits conducted under ESOS Phase 1, we not only saw average saving potentials of around 20%, but of all of the savings identified, more than 60% had a payback of under two years.

"The challenge, however, is that from our assessment, the vast majority of savings potential remains untapped."

Download your free copy of the edie Explains: ESOS Phase 2 guide here.

edie staff