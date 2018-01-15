Landmark sector deal to make UK 'world leader' in low-carbon mobility

A new automotive sector deal between the UK Government and industry players including Ford and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will see £52.8m invested in low-carbon vehicle projects.

The deal, formed as part of the UK’s new Industrial Strategy, sets out a vision for the public and private sector to work together to create a clean mobility sector.

Joint funding has been made in the research and development of driverless vehicles, battery technology and accelerating the manufacture of low-carbon vehicles. As part of this, the Government has announced £26.4m of investment which has been match-funded by industry.

Announcing the deal, BEIS Secretary Greg Clark said: “In the next 10 years, the sector will see more change than in the previous hundred. From the engines that power our cars, to the way we control them and our attitudes to owning them, technology is changing what the industry looks like and where money can be made.

He added: “As we open the automotive sector’s next chapter, we will continue to work with industry to make sure the technologies of tomorrow are developed, tested and manufactured right here in the UK.”

Low-carbon future

Three innovative projects involving Ford, GKN and JLR will share grants from the latest round of funding from the Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC), the joint industry-government programme to put the UK at the forefront of low-carbon vehicle technology.

Ford will work with machine tool supply chain partners to develop process and equipment for the production of next generation electrified powertrain systems, while a partnership between JLR and other universities and businesses across the UK will aim to develop future state of the art electric hybrid vehicle systems.

The Government has vowed to invest £500m over 10 years to 2023 to industrialise new low-carbon automotive technologies in the UK. Through the Faraday Battery Challenge, the Government is investing £246m to make the UK a “world leader” in the manufacture of batteries for electric vehicles (EVs).

Earlier this year, plans to build a new battery facility for EVs in Warwickshire were backed by £80m in funding. The National Battery Manufacturing Development Facility will be funded by Warwick Manufacturing Group, Coventry City Council and the Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership.

George Ogleby