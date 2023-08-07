Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

Hosted during World Water Week (20 to 24 August), this edie webinar will offer up an afternoon of live, interactive presentations and discussions – all dedicated to accelerating water stewardship and reducing water-related business risk.

The water crisis has been ranked as the third most important risk to global growth in the next 10 years, according to the World Economic Forum. With water scarcity rapidly rising up the public and political agenda, businesses will need to place it at the heart of their sustainability strategies if they are to reduce environmental impact and increase resilience.

This webinar will bring together sustainability leaders and water management experts to share tools, insights and practices that accelerate innovation and drive global water security. Topics covered will include water efficiency, eliminating pollution and conserving and restoring natural habitats.

A full agenda for the webinar can be seen below:

13:00-14:00 BST: Quick-fire presentations and Q&A: Business leadership on water stewardship and security Discussion points Water advocacy and stewardship: what great collective action looks like

Understanding the interconnection between water use and net-zero

What sustainability leaders can learn from the current water pollution crisis

The role of innovation in driving water security Speakers

CHAIR: Sarah George, Deputy Editor, edie

Sarah Webster, Director of Sustainable Business, Britvic

Conor Linstead, Freshwater Specialist, WWF

Martin Townsend, Director, BSI Centre of Excellence

Izabela Kasak, SPA Environmental Manager, Anglian Water Services — CLICK HERE FOR FULL INFORMATION AND WEBINAR REGISTRATION —