Experts from WWF and Anglian Water Services are among those speaking on edie's next FREE webinar, which is being hosted on Thursday 24 August to mark World Water Week. 

Edie Staff

Published 7th August 2023

Save

Hosted during World Water Week (20 to 24 August), this edie webinar will offer up an afternoon of live, interactive presentations and discussions – all dedicated to accelerating water stewardship and reducing water-related business risk.

The water crisis has been ranked as the third most important risk to global growth in the next 10 years, according to the World Economic Forum. With water scarcity rapidly rising up the public and political agenda, businesses will need to place it at the heart of their sustainability strategies if they are to reduce environmental impact and increase resilience.  

This webinar will bring together sustainability leaders and water management experts to share tools, insights and practices that accelerate innovation and drive global water security. Topics covered will include water efficiency, eliminating pollution and conserving and restoring natural habitats. 

A full agenda for the webinar can be seen below:

13:00-14:00 BST: Quick-fire presentations and Q&A: Business leadership on water stewardship and security

Discussion points

  • Water advocacy and stewardship: what great collective action looks like 
  • Understanding the interconnection between water use and net-zero 
  • What sustainability leaders can learn from the current water pollution crisis  
  • The role of innovation in driving water security  

Speakers
CHAIR: Sarah George, Deputy Editor, edie
Sarah Webster, Director of Sustainable Business, Britvic
Conor Linstead, Freshwater Specialist, WWF
Martin TownsendDirector, BSI Centre of Excellence
Izabela Kasak, SPA Environmental Manager, Anglian Water Services

— CLICK HERE FOR FULL INFORMATION AND WEBINAR REGISTRATION —

 

