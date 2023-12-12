Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

Packham will participate in an exclusive, intimate 1:1 conversation during the conference’s second and final day on 21 March 2024, at 133 Houndsditch in Central London.

This session will be hosted as a means of concluding the two-day conference, which will convene hundreds of business, sustainability and net-zero leaders for high-level keynote speeches and panel talks; exclusive editorial briefings; interactive workshops, and unparallelled networking and collaboration.

This year’s award-winning conference was attended by more than 700 leaders from organisations of all sizes and sectors. 92% of attendees said they saw a direct, positive impact on their sustainability and net-zero work as a result of participating.

Packham will deliver the closing conversation on ‘Rewriting Our Future’ on the Strategy Stage for 2024. The eminent conservation and nature expert will be taking audience questions during this session.

This discussion will provide him with ample opportunity to reflect on his recent, provocative ‘Is it Time to Break the Law?’ documentary.

In this one-off programme, the Autumnwatch and Winterwatch presenter assessed climate activism tactics in the UK and around the world. He sought to assess whether it is time for new, radical kinds of advocacy from the general public and other parts of society in the face of the escalating climate crisis.

Believing that now is a time for truth, action, and accountability, Packham will also share the story of how he’s taking the UK Government to court for abandoning key net-zero policies.

Beyond his own work, Packham will take time to give his assessment of where corporate sustainability efforts currently sit, and how they can best be accelerated and made more impactful going forward.

Packham joins a star-studded speaker roster for the 2024 conference, with other edie 24 speakers confirmed to date including:

Chris Skidmore MP, author of the Net-Zero Review

Claire O’Neill, chair of the WBCSD and former UK Minister for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy

Chris Stark, CEO of the Climate Change Committee

Archana Jagannathan, chief sustainability officer at PepsiCo Europe

Rachel Solomon Williams, executive director of the Aldersgate Group

Natalie Belu, co-CEO of Belu and independent candidate for London’s Mayoral Elections

edie 24 will take place at the 133 Houndsditch conference venue in central London on 20-21 March. Tickets for the event are available now on an individual, group and sharing basis, with a full price list available here.

With the concept of sustainability continuing to evolve beyond a single job function, edie 24 has been designed to appeal to a broad set of professionals working across the green economy.

Hundreds of business leaders, board-level executives, sustainability, ESG and net-zero decision-makers, finance, communications and procurement experts, NGOs, academia, consultants, tech providers, entrepreneurs and more are expected to attend the event next March.