Sustainable Business Covered podcast: In the green room with IHG's Kate Gibson

Welcome back to the green room - edie's exclusive interview hub for sustainability leaders, brought to you as part of the Sustainable Business Covered podcast. Up next to provide her pearls of wisdom: InterContinental Hotels (IHGs) vice president for global corporate responsibility Kate Gibson.

The green room is the only place where you can hear full, uninterrupted interviews with some of the world's most renowned sustainability professionals and experts, and find out exactly what makes a modern-day green business leader.

From their views on global climate issues through to their favourite pastimes, the interviewees that enter the green room will provide you with the insight and inspiration you need to keep doing business better.

Following the first three 'in the green room' episodes featuring BT’s Gabrielle Ginér, Carillion's David Picton and LandSec’s Sarah Beattie, edie embraces the holiday season for a chat with Kate Gibson, vice president for global corporate responsibility at hotel group IHG.

During the conversation, Gibson discusses how IHG’s corporate strategy is becoming a hot topic for conversation amongst her family, and how the company has accounted for regional – and even hotel-specific – factors to drive efficiencies across its facilities.

The chat concludes with Gibson discussing the importance of human rights within the supply chain, but she also discusses what skills will become influential to thrive in the low-carbon transition in the future. Be sure to listen to her views on how balancing data insights with storytelling is becoming an integral part of her everyday life.

