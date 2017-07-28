Sustainable Business Covered podcast: Designing for the future and adapting to global megatrends

The Body Shop heads back to its hometown of Brighton to host a sustainable design workshop, while the chief sustainability officer of United Technologies discusses how businesses are adapting to sustainability megatrends in this latest episode of the edie podcast.

edie editor Luke Nicholls and senior reporter Matt Mace come together in the studio for this 28th episode of the Sustainable Business Covered podcast, which features two sets of exclusive interviews.

The Body Shop’s ‎International Director of Corporate Responsibility and Campaigns Chris Davis and ‎International Environmental Sustainability Manager Simon Locke reflect upon the first year of an innovation partnership with the University of Brighton which focuses on sustainable design research, systems and innovation.

The 'Design Futures' partnership has set up a creative space at the University's Edward Street campus, which explores how new thinking may be applied to products and processes at The Body Shop - such as designing packaging for wildlife as the user and incentivising consumers to re-use plastic through a rewards scheme.

Davis and Locke also provide a first-year review of The Body Shop's 'Enrich Not Exploit' strategy, which is being broadcast to stakeholders through a series of short films that highlight performance against targets and opportunities for the future.

Later in the podcast episode, United Technologies' chief sustainability officer John Mandyck discusses how the American multinational conglomerate is adapting its business to meet the demands of global megatrends such as urbanisation and popultation growth.

Mandyck also provides an insight into what the future holds for sustainable aviation and discusses his book, 'Food Foolish', which explores the hidden connection between food waste, hunger and climate change.

You can listen to this podcast for free, with no fees or registration required. The podcast will be relevant for sustainability professionals, energy managers, resource efficiency experts and anyone else who has an interest in sustainable business and climate change.

Luke Nicholls & Matt Mace