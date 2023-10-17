Registration NOW OPEN for edie’s Masterclass webinar on carbon credits
Registration is now open for edie and Patch's 45-minute masterclass that will help you to integrate carbon credits into your organisation's climate action strategy.
With businesses of all sizes and sectors actively investing in carbon credits to support decarbonisation goals, edie has partnered with Patch Technologies to host a masterclass-style webinar that will provide need-to-know updates on the ever-changing voluntary carbon market (VCM) landscape along with best practice examples of a credible removals approach.
This online event is free to attend and is taking place at 1pm GMT on Wednesday 8 November 2023.
Done right, carbon credits can be a powerful tool in driving progress towards the goals set out in the Paris Agreement, enabling companies to make a substantial and beneficial contribution to carbon removal and avoidance solutions.. But the voluntary carbon market is continually developing as supporting standards and frameworks evolve.
This masterclass will cut through those complexities and provide need-to-know information for organisations seeking to advance their carbon credit procurement approach on the path to decarbonisation. The 45-minute session will include real-life case studies and actionable takeaways, exploring how to navigate the evolving VCM landscape and how carbon credits can form part of a holistic climate strategy.
If you are unable to dial-in during the live event, we will be recording this event and making a video available to all registrants on-demand.
Click here to register for the Masterclass.
Discussion points
- Navigating the global carbon credit landscape
- Understanding what the latest voluntary carbon market standards mean for your business
- Who’s leading on net-zero commitments? Findings from the recent ‘climate pioneers’ report
- From high-integrity carbon credits to offtakes: selecting the right carbon removal plan for your business
Masterclass chair:
- Sarah George, Deputy editor, edie
Masterclass presenters:
- Joe Cruttwell, General Manager for Europe, PatchTechnologies
- Stephen Keys, Chief Talent and Sustainability Officer, IFS
