Sustainable Business Covered podcast: Sustainable packaging and the plastics problem

edie travels to the Museum of Brands to discuss solutions to plastic waste and wider resource efficiency issues with business representatives from Iceland, Tetra Pak and James Cropper.

Public concern over plastic waste has reached a fever pitch and businesses can no longer ignore calls to reduce the amount of single-use plastic in use. The early part of 2018 has been dominated by retailers including Waitrose, Morrisons and Asda announcing respective promises to slash the amount of single-use plastics they use.

It is timely then, that the Museum of Brands hosted a new exhibition on sustainable packaging, with solutions ranging from Waitrose’s bio-based packaging to labels printed into avocados. The Museum’s chief executive Chris Griffin joined edie and three other select guests to discuss new packaging solutions ahead of the launch of the exhibition.

Joining Griffin and edie’s senior reporter Matt Mace for this live episode is Iceland’s own label and packaging director Ian Schofield. Frozen-food giant Iceland’s ambitious pledge to remove all packaging from its own brand products by 2023 sent arguably the biggest shockwaves through the industry, earlier this year.

Schofield discusses Iceland’s willingness to make mistakes and learn from them while striving for the lofty 2023 target.

Swedish food processing and packaging company Tetra Pak has delivered more than 200 billion packages using non-fossil based plastic materials sourced from certified suppliers. The company’s global product director Christina Chester joins the episode to discuss the role of bio-based alternatives to plastic.

Waste problems are not unique to plastic. Last year it was coffee cups that were in the media spotlight over a lack of recycling. British papermaker James Cropper has worked on innovative solutions to reprocess disposable coffee cup waste into yellow shopping bags for Selfridges as part of a closed-loop solution.

In this episode James Cropper’s business director Matthew Miller discusses the route to market for closed-loop, resource efficient solutions.

You can listen to the edie podcast for free, with no fees or registration required. The podcast is ideal relevant for sustainability professionals, energy managers, resource efficiency experts and anyone who has an interest in sustainable business and climate change.

Subscribe on iTunes here and bookmark this page, where a new episode should appear every Friday. Have a question about this podcast or a suggestion for future episodes? Email us at podcast@fav-house.com.

Sustainable Business Covered: Full list of episodes

(Episode 38 - Thames tours with Tideway)

(Episode 37 - Day Two at the Sustainability Leaders Forum)

(Episode 36 - We're back and at the Sustainability Leaders Forum (Part One))

(Episode 35 - LandSec and Costa get into the Christmas community spirit)

(Episode 34 – In the green room with Unilever’s Tony Dunnage)

(Episode 33 – Ikea house parties and SDG gamification)

(Episode 32 – What makes a responsible retailer?)

(Episode 31 - Meeting the drivers of the circular economy)

(Episode 30 - In the green room with IHG's Kate Gibson)

(Episode 29 - In the green room with Landsec's Sarah Beattie)

(Episode 28 - Designing for the future and adapting to global megatrends)

(Episode 27 - In the green room with Carillion's David Picton)

(Episode 26 - Rolling out the green carpet for Project Drawdown)

(Episode 25 - Under the canopy and what's all the hubbub?)

(Episode 24 - In the green room with BT's Gabrielle Ginér)

(Episode 23 (Part 2) - We're back! And we're LIVE from edie Live)

(Episode 23 (Part 1) - We're back! And we're LIVE from edie Live)

(Episode 22 - 'Be bold for change' on International Women's Day)

(Episode 21 - Getting engaged with sustainability)

(Episode 20 - A day in the life of sustainability leaders)

(Episode 19 - Inside The Body Shop's innovation lab)

(Episode 18 - Raising a glass to our sustainability leaders)

(Episode 17 - A New Year's Revolution for the green economy)

(Episode 16 - Sharing cars and driving green innovation)

(Episode 15 - Fresh from Marrakesh)

(Episode 14 - The past, present and future of green buildings)

(Episode 13 - Britain's great green policy progressives)

(Episode 12 - From green apprentice to sustainability leader)

(Episode 11 - (Parts 1&2) - Circular economy dreams and responsible retail)

(Episode 10 - Back to CSR school)

(Episode 09 - Doddle deliveries and zero-waste restaurants)

(Epidode 08 - Sustainability without the fluff)

(Episode 07 - How to win the war on waste coffee cups)

(Episode 06 - Supply chain challenges and Shell's Eco-marathon)

(Episode 05 - IN or OUT of the European Union?)

(Episode 04 - Plan A progress and carbon-neutral beer)

(Episode 03 - Sustainability skills special)

(Episode 02 - Monkey dating and the 'S' word)

(Episode 01 - Live from edie Live)

Matt Mace