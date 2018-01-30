Sustainable Business Covered podcast: We're back and at the Sustainability Leaders Forum (Part One)

After a short winter break, edie's Sustainable Business Covered podcast returns to bring you a two-part episode featuring a range of interviews from speakers and delegates and the Sustainability Leaders Forum.

During a fascinating two days of inspiration, insight and expertise at the 2018 edie Sustainability Leaders Forum, edie dusts off the podcast recorder to bring listeners a range of interviews from the Forum and the Sustainability Leaders Awards for part one of this returning episode.

The Sustainability Leaders Forum (24-25 January) brought together senior representatives from a range of firms including AkzoNobel, Ikea, Dell, ING and many more. Throughout the two-day event, speakers shared insight and inspiration on how they plan to deliver a sustainable future. For this episode, edie's senior reporter Matt Mace speaks to the likes of Barclays, AkzoNobel and Siemens to discuss what the future of sustainability holds in their respected areas.

Later on in the episode, the edie team don their tuxedos for the Sustainability Leaders Awards, with Matt grabbing quick chats with Adnams, the Carbon Trust and LandSec before interviewing a couple of the night's big winners.

The second part of this podcast episode will be published on edie tomorrow (31 January).

You can listen to the edie podcast for free, with no fees or registration required. The podcast is ideal relevant for sustainability professionals, energy managers, resource efficiency experts and anyone who has an interest in sustainable business and climate change.

Subscribe on iTunes here and bookmark this page, where a new episode should appear every Friday. Have a question about this podcast or a suggestion for future episodes? Email us at podcast@fav-house.com.

Matt Mace